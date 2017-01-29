On January 26, 2017, Alvin Fancher, a 59-year-old black male, was arrested for contempt of court by Officer Robert Land with assistance of the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office. Other recent arrests: On January 25, 2017, James Milton, a 50-year-old black male was arrested for public drunkenness and burglary of dwelling on West Adams Street by Officer Kenny Barron. On January 25, 2017, John Medine, a 28-year-old white male was arrested for suspended drivers license, loud noise, and improper turn on Highway 12 West by Officer …Read More