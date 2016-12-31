Emergency Dispatches: December 31, 2016
At 8:00 am Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS, Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on Highway 35 North approximately 14 miles from Kosciusko near Carmack. Chief Roy Williams arrived on scene and said the one car was off the roadway and into the tree line. He advised for MedStat to continue on stating it didn’t appear to be and serious injuries but wanted medics to check the driver. At 5:51 pm …Read More