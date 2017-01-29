We have our first winner in the Breezy 101 Hot-N-Ready Friday giveaway. Lynsey Crittenden called in and said she’s Hot-N-Ready for the weekend because she gets to sleep in. She stopped by the Breezy 101 studio this afternoon to pick up her coupon for a free Hot-N-Ready pizza from Little Caesar’s in Kosciusko. Be sure to listen to “Good Morning Kosciusko” every Friday for your chance to win. Hot-N-Ready Fridays are brought to you by Breezy 101 and Little Caesar’s of Kosciusko.