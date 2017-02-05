Update: Sallis MVA, One Death (Audio)
Update: Attala County Coroner Sam Bell tells Breezy News that Willie Lattiker from Sallis was pronounced dead at the scene of the auto accident on Saturday in Sallis. Bell said that Mr. Lattiker appears to have passed of natural causes prior to the crash. Breezy News has learned of an MVA that resulted in one death. At 5:00 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Attala Road 4206 in the Sallis area for a report of an MVA …Read More