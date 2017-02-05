Kosciusko Weather brought to you by Central Electric Power Assn

Kosciusko, MS
52
Overcast
Feels like 52°.
Humidity: 95% Dew Point: 51°
Clouds: 98% Pressure: 30.14 in
Wind: SSE 5 mph Visability: 5 mi Conditions as of 3:38pm.
Today
59 45
Rain throughout the day.
72%   89%
6:51   5:35
Mon
73 56
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
71%   64%
6:51   5:36
Tue
73 57
Drizzle until afternoon.
28%   77%
6:50   5:37

    News Trending Now

    fatal-crash

    Update: Sallis MVA, One Death (Audio)

    Local |

    Update: Attala County Coroner Sam Bell tells Breezy News that Willie Lattiker from Sallis was pronounced dead at the scene of the auto accident on Saturday in Sallis. Bell said that Mr. Lattiker appears to have passed of natural causes prior to the crash. Breezy News has learned of an MVA that resulted in one death. At 5:00 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Attala Road 4206 in the Sallis area for a report of an MVA …Read More

    022

    House Destroyed by Fire on Atkinson Street (Audio)

    Local |

    At 10:32  pm Kosciusko Police and City Fire were called to Atkinson Street for a report of a house fire. Emergency Personnel arrived on scene and notified responding personnel that the home was fully engulfed in flames. Kosciusko Water and Light was called to the scene to cut power to the location. MedStat was also dispatched in case their services were needed. According to reports the home was abandoned. There has been no word on the cause of the blaze. Emergency personnel were able to …Read More

    Father Daughter Dance

    Annual Father Daughter dance set for Feb. 11

    Local |

    Girl Scout Troop #3221 will be hosting the 4th Annual Father Daughter Dance Feb. 11 at 7:00 pm. The dance will be held at the American Legion building on Attala Road 3235. This year’s them is “Winter Wonderland.” This community event is for everyone: all ages and not just Girl Scouts! Tickets are $10 for a father and daughter and can be purchased from any member of the troop, Scout moms, volunteers or at the door on the night of the dance. For more information, …Read More

    Attala County School District

    Attala County School District announces dates for Kindergarten and Pre-K registration

    Local |

    Registration for Pre-K and Kindergarten students at Longcreek and Greenlee Elementary schools will be held from Monday, Feb. 6 – Tuesday, Feb. 28. Registration will take place at each school’s office from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm daily. Pre-K students must be 4-years-old by Sept. 1. Kindergarten students must be 5-years-old by Sept. 1. Documents required for registration include: Birth certificate Social Security Card Two proofs of residence Completed shot record For more information, contact Longcreek Elementary at (662) 289-1630 or Greenlee Elementary at (662) …Read More

    021

    Fire at Yorkshire Apartments (Video)

    Local |

    At 2:12 pm Kosciusko City Fire was called to Yorkshire Apartments for a report of a fire behind the structure. When firefighters arrived the fire had spread up an embankment and was approaching homes on Martin Luther King Drive. Kosciusko Fire quickly extinguished the flames. The were no injures or damage reported. There has been no word on the cause at this time.      

    FFA logo

    Attala County FFA to host Big Black Federation Competition Feb. 17

    Local |

    On Friday, Feb. 17, the Attala County Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter will host the Big Black Federation Contest at the Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center. Agricultural students from Choctaw, Carroll, Winston, and Webster counties are invited. The junior and senior level competitions will include: welding tractor operation/maintenance tool identification opening/closing ceremony creed speaking extemporaneous speaking prepared public speaking parliamentary procedure Part of hosting requires that the Attala Chapter must provide judges. If you or someone you know is a former FFA member, FFA …Read More

    valentines-day-date-ideas

    Win dinner, roses, and tickets to the Dixie National in the Breezy 101 Ultimate Valentine’s Day Date giveaway

    Local |

    Breezy 101 wants to send you on the ultimate Valentine’s Day date. You’ll experience dinner for two at Kathryn’s Fine Food in Jackson, two tickets to see Granger Smith at the Dixie National Rode, and a dozen roses from God’s Corner Gardener. Listen to “Good Morning Kosciusko” every morning this week and when you hear the cue to call*, phone in and tell Breck who your Valentine is and why that person has your heart. All entries will be judged and the winner will take …Read More

    emergency 911

    Emergency Dispatches: February 3, 2017

    Local |

    At 2:37 pm Kosciusko Police were called to Wal-Mart for a report of a shoplifter. At 8:59 pm Attala Deputies were called to Highway 35 South near the county line for a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said a white Chevrolet  Silverado hit a deer. No injuries were reported. The owner simply needed a report.

    Cleveland-Saunders

    Update: Cincinnati murder suspect caught in Kosciusko identified

    Local |

    Update: More information has been released today on the murder suspect captured Thursday in Kosciusko. WLWT identifies the suspect as 21-year-old Cleveland Sauders from Cincinnati, OH. Saunders faces charges in connection with the Dec. 14 death of Jaron Steele. Hamilton County, OH authorities said Steel was found dead with muliple gunshot wounds. Investigator Greg Collins told Breezy News Thursday afternoon that his office was involved in a joint operation with the U.S. Marshals, but could not release further details at the time. Collins said the …Read More

    CTE_Month_logo

    CTC students and faculty celebrating Career & Technical Education Month throughout February

    Local |

    Students and faculty at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center will join others across the nation during the month of February to celebrate national Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month. This year’s tagline is “Celebrate Today, Own Tomorrow!” CTE month provides CTE programs across the country an opportunity to demonstrate how CTE makes students college and career ready and prepares them for high-wage, high-demand career fields. There are 131,461 high school students and 23,346 post-secondary students enrolled in a CTE program across the state of Mississippi. …Read More