    Emergency Dispatches: January 29, 2017

    Local |

    At 12:12 Kosciusko Police were called to Wal-Mart. The employee said they got their car keyed. The vehicle was a 2011 Ford Focus. At 12:19 Kosciusko Police were called to the 600 block of Fairground Street for a report of a B&E.  

    counterfeit arrest

    Contempt of court and other recent arrests

    Local |

    On January 26, 2017, Alvin Fancher, a 59-year-old black male, was arrested for contempt of court by Officer Robert Land with assistance of the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office. Other recent arrests: On January 25, 2017, James Milton, a 50-year-old black male was arrested for public drunkenness and burglary of dwelling on West Adams Street by Officer Kenny Barron. On January 25, 2017, John Medine, a 28-year-old white male was arrested for suspended drivers license, loud noise, and improper turn on Highway 12 West by Officer …Read More

    Hot-N-Ready Fridays

    Hot-N-Ready Friday winner: Lynsey Crittenden

    Local |

    We have our first winner in the Breezy 101 Hot-N-Ready Friday giveaway. Lynsey Crittenden called in and said she’s Hot-N-Ready for the weekend because she gets to sleep in. She stopped by the Breezy 101 studio this afternoon to pick up her coupon for a free Hot-N-Ready pizza from Little Caesar’s in Kosciusko. Be sure to listen to “Good Morning Kosciusko” every Friday for your chance to win. Hot-N-Ready Fridays are brought to you by Breezy 101 and Little Caesar’s of Kosciusko.  

    033

    Deputy Injured During ACSO Operation (Video)

    Local |

    In an update to the story Breezy News brought you on Thursday of a search warrant that took place in Kosciusko. Sheriff Tim Nail said at approximately 2:30 pm his department, with assistance from the Kosciusko Police Department, served a search warrant at 103 Landrum Street. During the execution of the warrant Investigator Steven Teague sustained a laceration to his left arm. Teague was transported to Baptist-Attala by Private vehicle and then to Baptist in Jackson. Teague has been treated and released. One person was …Read More

    stolen_Gun

    One Arrested for Stolen Gun

    Local |

    At 5:04 pm on Wednesday Attala Deputies were called to Attala Road 4167. The caller said there was a white Chevrolet “Spinning around in the road and shooting a gun”. Units were able to locate the vehicle and found two firearms inside. The serial numbers were checked and one, a Smith & Wesson 38 revolver, was found to be stolen from Louisiana. Sheriff Tim Nail tells breezy News that 28 year old  Gregory Lewis was arrested and has been charged with possession of a stolen …Read More

    Baptist Health Systems

    Baptist Health Systems partners with Kosciusko FBC Shepherd’s Touch ministry

    Local |

    Baptist Health Systems is pleased to announce its partnership with local nonprofit organization The Shepherd’s Touch, Inc. to advance the health of the Attala County community. “Supporting an organization whose mission is to meet a critical healthcare need of our community while sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ is a commitment we are glad to make,” said Tim Cook, Chairman of Baptist Medical Center Attala Board of Directors. Baptist’s two-year commitment will allow The Shepherd’s Touch to continue providing medical, dental and optometry services to …Read More

    Self Defense 1

    Library to host another women’s self defense class

    Local |

    The Attala County Library has announced that it will host another women’s self defense class in February. That class is set for Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6:00 pm. In honor of National Self-Defense Awareness Month, the library hosted a self-defense class on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Approximately 15 women signed up and attended the class, which was taught by Attala County Martial Arts. Children’s Librarian Jessica Oakes said many women have already registered for the February class, but there are still spots open. To register, call …Read More

    035

    Search Warrant Executed by ACSO

    Local |

    Breezy News has learned of a search warrant conducted by the Attala County Sheriff Department on a residence in Kosciusko. The warrant was executed at 103 Landrum Street around 2:30 pm. Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News he was unable to release any information at this time.  We will bring you more on this story as it develops.

    030

    ACSO Recovers Stolen Vehicle

    Local |

    The red Chevrolet S-10 that was stolen from the Sallis area on Saturday January 21, 2017 has been recovered according to Sheriff Tim Nail. Nail said his department received a tip that the vehicle may be in the Greenwood area. Attala Deputies contacted the Greenwood Police Department and notified them of the information. The pickup was discovered abandoned on the said of a roadway on Tuesday. The truck was then brought back to Attala County. The Sheriff said that it was then processed for fingerprints …Read More

    emergency 911

    Emergency Dispatches: January 26, 2017

    Local |

    At 9:56 am Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS and City Fire responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA at the intersection of Highway 12 west and 35 south in front of Wendy’s. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and found the turn lane blocked. Both vehicles were able to pull off the roadway for the report. No injuries were reported.   At 1:03 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS, McCool Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Highway 12 …Read More