Emergency Dispatches: February 3, 2017
At 2:37 pm Kosciusko Police were called to Wal-Mart for a report of a shoplifter.
Update: More information has been released today on the murder suspect captured Thursday in Kosciusko. WLWT identifies the suspect as 21-year-old Cleveland Sauders from Cincinnati, OH. Saunders faces charges in connection with the Dec. 14 death of Jaron Steele. Hamilton County, OH authorities said Steel was found dead with muliple gunshot wounds. Investigator Greg Collins told Breezy News Thursday afternoon that his office was involved in a joint operation with the U.S. Marshals, but could not release further details at the time. Collins said the …Read More
Students and faculty at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center will join others across the nation during the month of February to celebrate national Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month. This year’s tagline is “Celebrate Today, Own Tomorrow!” CTE month provides CTE programs across the country an opportunity to demonstrate how CTE makes students college and career ready and prepares them for high-wage, high-demand career fields. There are 131,461 high school students and 23,346 post-secondary students enrolled in a CTE program across the state of Mississippi. …Read More
We have another winner in the Breezy 101 Hot-N-Ready Friday giveaway. Mike Odom called in this morning and said he’s Hot-N-Ready for the weekend because he’s ready for the Super Bowl. However, Mike said he might actually be more excited for the commercials than the actual game. Mike won’t have to worry about cooking before the big game because he’s taking home a free Hot-N-Ready pizza from Little Caesars in Kosciusko. Hot-N-Ready Fridays are brought to you by Breezy 101 and Little Caesar’s of Kosciusko.
The Attala County Library will be hosting a Fancy Nancy Tea Party Saturday Feb. 18 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm. Girls ages 4 and up are invited to dress in their fanciest attire and join for the day. This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Parents should call 289-5141 to reserve a spot for each child by Feb. 15.
The Kosciusko School District has hired Kelly Causey as its new head football coach. The school board approved the hire during a special called meeting Thursday night. Causey has spent the past six seasons as head coach at Cleveland High School, a school from which he also graduated. The school has been in the news lately as it prepares to consolidate with Cleveland East Side to form Cleveland Central High School. After playing football at Mississippi Delta Community College and Delta State University, Causey began …Read More
The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was awarded $18 million in the Ramah Navajo Chapter et al. V. Jewell lawsuit in January. Chief Phyliss Anderson has decided how she’s going to allocate the funds throughout the tribe. First on the list is to expand Pearl River Elementary School to get classrooms out of trailers. “Having 20 to 22 [students] in a very small space creates some challenges for learning and we want the most optimum classroom for them every day,” says Suzanna Hyatt, Pearl River …Read More
An Attala County deputy stopped a shooting over the weekend while on routine patrol. Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said K-9 deputy Scott Walters was on patrol Sunday, Jan. 29 when he heard gunshots coming from a house on Attala Road 2247. When Walters arrived on scene, he found a woman shooting into the home and immediately took her into custody. Nail identified the shooter as 25-year-old Danchanta Hopkins. Hopkins was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling. Other recent arrests: On January …Read More
Some Mississippi lawmakers want to use sales tax collections from internet retailers to pay for road and bridge work. The House on Wednesday voted 79-38 to pass House Bill 480 , codifying efforts to collect taxes from Amazon.com and others that sell goods to Mississippians from outside the state. It moves to the Senate for more debate. The bill earmarks the revenue for road and bridge work, with shares going to counties and cities. Rep. Trey Lamar, a Senatobia Republican, estimates collections at $50 million …Read More
On January 31, 2017, Benny Biggart, a 29-year-old white male, was arrested for domestic violence, false identifying information, and failure to appear in court on Highway 35 South by Officer Nathan Linkins. Other recent arrests: On January 28, 2017, Jimmy Brown, a 47-year-old black male, was arrested for careless driving, suspended drivers license, and failure to stop vehicle on James Meredith Street by Officer Chase Voyles. On January 27, 2017, Monterrance Pickens, a 25-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle …Read More