Kosciusko Weather brought to you by Central Electric Power Assn

Kosciusko, MS
49
Clear
Feels like 46°.
Humidity: 48% Dew Point: 30°
Clouds: 16% Pressure: 30.48 in
Wind: SE 8 mph Visability: 10 mi Conditions as of 1:51pm.
Click for Full Forecast
Today
49 22
Mostly cloudy starting in the evening.
0%   20%
7:03   5:10
Tue
66 44
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
1%   86%
7:03   5:10
Wed
70 60
Rain in the morning.
61%   76%
7:03   5:11

    News Trending Now

    KPD

    Shoplifting, aggravated assault, and other recent arrests

    Local |

    On January 8, 2017, Maggie Humphrey, a 43-year-old white female, was arrested for shoplifting  on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Josh Pinkard. On January 8, 2017, Chaunderial Bell, a 24-year-old black female, was arrested for aggravated assault on Hwy 12 West by Capt. David White. Other recent arrests: On January 3, 2017, Jason Billings, a 42-year-old white male, was arrested for Suspended Drivers License and Possession of Paraphernalia on West Jefferson Street by Officer Kenny Barron. On January 2, 2017, Angela Hill, a 38-year-old black …Read More

    010

    Police Asking for Assistance in B&E

    Local |

    The Kosciusko Police Department is asking for your help concerning a break-in.  On the night of January 05, 2017 four subjects broke into a storage room at Central MS Firearms The subjects came in through a rear door separate from the main store.  The subjects made entry into the building, but activated the alarm system and fled the scene without any merchandise.  If anyone has any information they are urged to contact the Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or at www.centralmscrimestoppers.com and as always …Read More

    kosciusko_attala_partnership_logo-1024x662

    KAP announces 50-mile long yard sale for central MS (audio)

    Local |

    The Kosciusko Attala Partnership, in conjunction the Main Street Chamber of Leake County and the City of Walnut Grove, is bringing a 50-mile long yard sale to central MS in April. “Picking 35 in the Heart of Mississippi” is a series of yard sales that will stretch from Walnut Grove in Leake County to the Carmack community in northern Attala County on Saturday, April 1. In the fall of 2016, the KAP began holding a community wide yard sale in downtown Kosciusko the first Saturday …Read More

    KHS

    KSD parent conferences set for Tuesday, Jan 10

    Local |

    The Kosciusko School District will hold parent conferences Tuesday, Jan. 10. Each school in the district will hold the conferences from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Parents will be able to speak with teachers and pick up their child’s report card. For more information, contact each school office: Kosciusko Lower Elementary: (662) 289-3364 Kosciusko Middle Elementary: (662) 289-4653 Kosciusko Upper Elementary:  (662) 289-2264 Kosciusko Jr. High School:(662) 289-3737 Kosciusko High School: (662) 289-2424

    campaigns

    Free seminar offers campaign tips in municipal election year

    Local |

    People interested in running for mayor or other public offices in Mississippi can get campaign advice from politicians. The Mississippi Commission on the Status of Women and the Mississippi Municipal League are sponsoring a free training seminar called “Ready to Run.” It takes place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center in north Jackson. Speakers include Republican state Sens. Sally Doty of Brookhaven and Terry Burton of Newton, Democratic Sen. Juan Barnett of Heidelberg, Republican Reps. Becky Currie …Read More

    AFR

    Attala County Fire Department looking to hire new firefighter

    Local |

    The Attala County Fire Department is taking applications for the position of entry-level firefighter. Entry-level firefighters provide fire and rescue services to Attala County. This includes fire suppression, rescue, and fire prevention. Applicants should be in sound physical condition and capable of working in high heat to freezing temperatures, heights, small/confined spaces, and other hazardous environments. Employees at the Attala County Fire Department work a rotating 24-hours on/48-hours off schedule, and must be able to work effectively within a team dynamic. Minimal Requirements: Between the …Read More

    img_1224

    Whippets sweep Wildcats to open Region 4-4A play (video highlights)

    Local, Whippets |

    The Kosciusko Whippets and Lady Whippets both opened Region 4-4A play Saturday with wins over Louisville. In the first game of the afternoon, the Lady Whippets lead early, but the Lady Wildcats used a big 3rd quarter to come back and tie it at 40. Nearing the end of regulation, the Lady Whippets found themselves down three, but Mahogany Perteet drained a 3-pointer tie the game at 53-53. Neither team could find the basket in the remaining seconds so the game went into overtime. With 2:08 left, …Read More

    charity-ball

    Kosciusko JA announces date for annual Charity Ball

    Local |

    The date for the 2017 Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball has been set. The 24th annual event will be held at the Attala County Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 28. This year’s theme is Winter Wonderland. The court will begin at 6:00 pm, followed by dinner at 7:00 pm and a dance at 9:00 pm. A silent auction will also be held from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm. See any member of the Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary for tickets.

    Library

    Friends of Library meeting set for Jan. 10

    Local |

    The Friends of the Attala County Library will have their first meeting of the new year  Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Noon in the library’s meeting room. Anyone interested in becoming a friend of the library may attend this meeting which meets on the second Tuesday of each month. Light refreshments will be served during the meeting. Those eating lunch  during the meeting are asked to make a $4.00 donation to cover the cost of the meal. The group will be discuss the annual membership drive …Read More

    hazardour_conditions2

    Road Conditions Deteriorating in Central Mississippi (Audio)

    Local |

    Breezy News is urging motorist to use caution when traveling the roads tonight as the weather conditions are deteriorating.  City and County Officials along with MDOT are monitoring the roadways as the temperature drops in the Central Mississippi area. MDOT has been called by county officials to place salt on the bridges in the county as ice is starting to form. Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend tells Breezy News that he is urging everyone to stay off the roads if possible tonight. Townsend said that …Read More