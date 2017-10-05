Bulldogs come short against the Lions

The 15th ranked Bulldogs go against the 1st ranked East Mississippi Lions in scuba to recover from the first loss of the season last week against the Rangers. The first quarter the lions had a 71 yard drive ending with a 2 yard rushing touchdown on their first possession making the score (0-7). The Bulldogs were forced to a three and out the next possession leading to them punting back to the Lions. The Lions scored a 22 yard touchdown after the punt making the score (0-14). The Bulldogs made a field goal later in the first making the score (3-14). The Bulldogs and Lions defense fought a strong battle in the second quarter leaving both teams scoreless. The Bulldogs turn the ball over on downs in the first possession of the third quarter. The Lions pulled out a 58 yard drive with a passing touchdown making the score (3-21). The Lions intercepted the Bulldogs on their next possession leading to a 5 yard rushing touchdown after making the score (3-28). The Lions threw two passing touchdowns in the remaining of the fourth making the score (3-42). The Lions finish the game with a passing touchdown in the fourth quarter making the score (3-49) and giving the lions the victory.