Bulldogs dominate Warriors in season opener

The 11th ranked Holmes Community College Bulldogs faced the East Central CC Warriors in their game opener on a stormy day in Goodman Mississippi.

The weather played a big part in the first quarter of game with strong winds that made it impossible to sling the ball around the field. The Bulldogs were the first to put points on the board with a 5-yd rushing TD, making the score (7-0). The Bulldogs would then recover a fumble on the next possession. The second quarter the Bulldogs gave up a fumble to the Warriors and the Warriors would give it right back with another fumble turnover.

The Bulldogs scored two more rushing TDs in the second quarter. The Bulldogs continued to blowout the Warriors by scoring two more rushing TDs, making the score (35-0).

The Warriors finally put their first points on the board with a passing TD to make the score (35-7). The remainder of the quarter both teams scored one touchdown a piece making the score (42-14).

The Bulldogs offense racked up over 400 yards rushing in the game.

The player of the game is Josh Dodd having 150 total offense, congratulation Josh!