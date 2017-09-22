Bulldogs rolls past Tigers

The 3rd rank National Holmes Community College Bulldogs look forward to improving their record to(4-0) in a match up against the Coahoma Tigers at Home. The first quarter was scoreless. The Bulldogs were the first to put points on the board In the second quarter with a thirty two yard field goal making the score (3-0). The Tigers would answer back with a passing touchdown in the red zone making the score (3-6). The Bulldogs scored off of a kick return in their next possession making the score (10-6). The Bulldogs then scored a touchdown off of a blocked punt return in the third quarter making the score (17-6). The Tiger answered back with a strong drive giving them a touchdown making the score (17-12). The Bulldogs drove the ball down the field in the fourth to earn a touchdown making the score (23-12). The Tigers scored a touchdown the next possession making the score (23-20). The scoring fest in the fourth quarter continued with the Bulldogs scored another touchdown making the score (30-20). The Bulldogs get the victory with the score being (30-23). The player of the game is Lorenzo McCaskill. Congratulations Lorenzo.