E-911 director urges residents to make house numbers more visible (audio)

Kosciusko – Attala County E-911 Director Liz Peteet is urging residents to make their house number visible to help first responders.

Peteet said putting house numbers both your mailbox and house will help first responders find correct addresses quicker during a emergency.

The 911 Committee recommends house numbers be at least 3-inches tall and reflective so they can be seen easier at nighttime.

Peteet gave more information during her visit with Breck Riley Thursday morning during “Good Morning Kosciusko.”

Audio: E-911 Director Liz Peteet

Contact information: 911 Dispatch Office – 662-289-7937