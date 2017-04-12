E-911 Dispatchers visit GMK for National Telecommunicators Week

Dispatchers with the Kosciusko-Attala E-911 dispatch center stopped by the Breezy 101 studio Wednesday morning.

Director Liz Peteet and dispatcher Justin Renhack appeared on “Good Morning Kosciusko” to celebrate National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (NPSTW).

The NPSTW website describes this week as a “time to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public.”

The city of Kosciusko recently issued a proclamation for the city to celebrate the week.

Hear more from Renhack and Peteet in the audio link below.

Pictured below: E-911 dispatchers Debra Elmore, Shannon Mitchell, Stephanie Mitchell, Liz Peteet, Justin Renhack, and Mogran Ingram with Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft and the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen.