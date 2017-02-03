Home » Blog » Hot-N-Ready Friday winner: Mike Odom (audio)

Hot-N-Ready Fridays
Posted on by Breck Riley

We have another winner in the Breezy 101 Hot-N-Ready Friday giveaway.

Mike Odom called in this morning and said he’s Hot-N-Ready for the weekend because he’s ready for the Super Bowl.

However, Mike said he might actually be more excited for the commercials than the actual game.

Mike won’t have to worry about cooking before the big game because he’s taking home a free Hot-N-Ready pizza from Little Caesars in Kosciusko.

