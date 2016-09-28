GG Holmes takes “A Step Back in Time” on GMK (Audio)

GG Holmes stopped by “Good Morning Kosciusko” Wednesday to discuss the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership’s “A Step Back in Time” event.

This year’s event is set for Thursday, Sept. 29 and while it will be similar to last year’s in most respects, this year local actresses will portray notable women throughout Kosciusko’s history.

Tickets are on sale for $15 and can be purchased at the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership Office on N Natchez Street.

For more information and a complete list of characters, click here.