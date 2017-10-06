Kosciusko improves to 2-0 in Regional Play

Kosciusko Whippets look to improve to 2-0 in regional play against the New Hope Trojans in New Hope. The Trojans scored a rushing touchdown the first possession of the game making the score (0-7).The Whippets go three and out in their first drive. The Whippets recovered a fumble in the beginning of the second quarter in the New Hope side of the field. Kosciusko turns the turnover in a touchdown drive making the score (7-7). The Trojans drove the ball down the field resulting in a rushing touchdown making the score (14-14). The Whippets punt the next possession. The Whippets Clint Williams intercepted the Trojans after their three and out. The Whippets turn the turnover into a touchdown drive making the score (14-14). The Whippets and the Trojans had a fumble fest the next half with four fumbles in the third quarter. The Third quarter was scoreless. The Whippets scored a passing touchdown in the fourth quarter leaving the Trojans one minute to make the game go to overtime. The Whippets sacked the Trojans QB to give them the victory (21-14). The Player of the game is Chris Robinson, Congratulations Chris.