Listen to “Good Morning Kosciusko” for you chance to win tickets to see Deanna Carter

The township of Livingston, just outside of Madison, presents Live from Livingston Saturday September 23rd! Featuring Deana Carter (Strawberry Wine) in concert along with Arabella and Southern Halo! The event is rain or shine in the Livingston community in Madison County.

Arabella (Landrum) is a local talent that is doing a lot of great things with her music. Her family is from Laurel, MS. She is Samantha Landrums cousin and is talented just like Samantha!

Southern Halo is from Cleveland MS and is comprised of three very talented sisters! They also lived in Greenwood for a time! You don’t want to miss a chance to see this show!

Listen to “Good Morning Kosciusko” all beginning Wednesday, Sept. 13 for your chance to win tickets.