Merry Christmas to all loyal listeners of “Good Morning Kosciusko!”

I hope you have a wonderful and fantastic Christmas.

I know you have been so good this year, so you don’t have to worry about getting lumps of coal, but keep your fingers crossed for me!

I’ve been good the past month, so that has to count for something right?

Thanks for listening in every morning!

I’ll be back bright and early on Tuesday!

Merry Christmas!