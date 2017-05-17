Minute with the Mayor: May 17 (audio)

This week on Minute with the Mayor…

Following a brief hiatus for 2017 election season, Minute with the Mayor returned to Breezy 101 Wednesday morning.

Recently re-elected Mayor of Kosciusko Jimmy Cockroft visited the studio for the first time since late February.

The mayor began the segment by thanking voters for the support during his 2017 campaign.

This week the mayor discusses assessment of the city sewer lines, new city employees, and an upcoming labor analysis agreement between the city and county.