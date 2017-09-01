The Bulldogs dominated the Warriors in their season opener

The 11th rank national Holmes Community College Bulldogs face the Ecc Warriors in their game opener on a stormy day in Goodman Mississippi. The weather played a big part in the first quarter of game with strong winds that made it impossible to sling the ball around the field. The Bulldogs were the first to put points on the board with a 5yd rushing Td making the score (7-0). The Bulldogs would then recover a fumble on the next possession. The second quarter the Bulldogs give up a fumble to the Warriors and the Warriors would give it right back with another Fumble turnover. The Bulldogs scored two more rushing Tds with the remainder of the second quarter. The Bulldogs continue to blowout the Warriors by scoring two more rushing Tds in the top of the half making the score (35-0). The Warriors finally got the right strategy to put their first points on the board with a passing Td to make the score (35-7). The remainder of the quarter both teams scored one touchdown a piece making the score (42-14). The Bulldogs score one more time and take the victory making the score (42-14). The Bulldogs offense had a tremendous 400+ yard rushing stat in this run the football down your throat offense. The player of the game is Josh Dodd having 150 total offense, congratulation Josh!