The Bulldogs fall short to the Rangers

The third nationally ranked Holmes Bulldogs go up against seventeen nationally ranked Northwest Rangers. The Rangers fierce defense kept the Bulldogs scoreless in the first quarter. The Rangers scored two rushing touchdowns in the first making the score (0-13). Holmes Martavious Adams picked six the Rangers making the score (7-13) in the third quarter. The Rangers were the only team that scored in the third making the score (7-20). The Rangers scored a touchdown in the beginning of the fourth making the score (7-26). The Rangers then scored another touchdown in the fourth making the score (7-33). The Bulldogs put up their first offensive touchdown in the fourth making the score (14-33). The Rangers take the victory making the Bulldogs season record (4-1). Martavious Adams is the player of the game, congratulations Martavious.