The Bulldogs improve their record to 5-2 against the wolves

The Holmes Bulldogs look to improve their record to (5-2) against the Col-Lin Wolves. The first possession was an exciting with Col-Lin having a 70 yard kick return and then turning it into a rushing touchdown making the score (0-7). The Bulldogs answer back with a 40 yard drive ending with a touchdown making the score (7-7). The Bulldogs get a fumble recovery the wolves next possession and turning it into a Holmes passing touchdown making the score (14-7). The second quarter the Bulldogs were the first to put points on the board with a 90 yard drive ending in a touchdown making the score (21-7). The wolves answered back with a 60 yard drive ending in a passing touchdown making the score (21-14) before half time. The third quarter was a defensive showdown for both teams. The Wolves were the first to score in the second half with a 66 yard drive ending with a rushing touchdown making the score (21-21). The Bulldogs answered back with a 41 yard drive ending in a passing touchdown giving the Bulldogs the lead in the third with the score being (28-21). The Wolves drives the ball down the field in the fourth to get a rushing touchdown but their extra point attempt was blocked making the score (28-27). The Bulldogs score next possession with a passing touchdown making the score (35-27). The Bulldogs halt the wolves at an attempt to come back and tie the game ending with a victory for the Bulldogs (35-27). The Bulldogs season record is (5-2). Cameryn Brent is the player of the game, congratulations Cameryn.