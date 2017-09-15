The Bulldogs keep rolling

The Bulldogs come into Morehead Mississippi looking to improve their record to (3-0) in a matchup against the MDCC Trojans. The Bulldogs dominate offense were the first to get on the board with a rushing touchdown making the score (7-0). The Bulldogs strong defense pushed the Trojans to a three and out giving the ball back to the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs would then score in the remaining minutes of the first making the score (14-0). The second quarter was scoreless. The Bulldogs recovered a fumble in the beginning of the third quarter. The Bulldogs scored after the fumble recovery making the score (21-0). The Trojans then gave up a safety to the Bulldogs making the score (22-0). The Bulldogs finish the game with a rushing touchdown making the score (29-0). The Bulldogs win the game improving their record to (3-0). The Player of the game was Cameryn Brent, congratulations Cameryn!