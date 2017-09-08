The Bulldogs keeps the train going

Holmes Community College Bulldogs come into this week’s game with an (1-0) record looking to improve it to (2-0) against Southwest CC Bears. The First half of the game was a scoring spree. The Bulldogs intercepted the ball from the Bears in the first couple of plays of the game. The Bulldogs scored a quick 14 points in the first making the score (14-0). The Bears would then get back to back touchdowns in the first tying the score (14-14). The Bulldogs would then score a rushing touchdown and the bears answered back with passing touchdown making the score (21-21). The Bulldogs were the last to score in the first quarter making the score (28-21). The Bulldogs and the Bears would both score one time in the second making the score (35-27). The Bulldogs were the first to score in the next half making the score (42-27) and they would add on another touchdown making the score (49-27). The Bears scored the last touchdown in the third quarter making the score (49-34). The Bulldogs finish the fourth quarter with two touchdowns and a 40 yard field goal giving the bulldogs a victory over the Bears (67-34). The Bulldogs gain an amazing 682 offensive yards. The player of the game is Sanchez Berry with three rushing touchdowns, congrats Sanchez.