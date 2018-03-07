Home » Blog » The Lady Bulldogs flew past the Bengal’s

The Lady Bulldogs go against the Bengal’s in the first round of regional tournament action. The Lady Bulldogs started the game off slow by giving the Bengals a seven to three run  making the score (3-7). The Bulldogs would then go in a back and forth match with the lead the rest of the quarter making the score (24-22). The Second quarter didn’t disappoint as the teams tied at the end of the second quarter making the score (37-37). The Bulldogs ended the third quarter with a lead with the score being (60-55). The Bulldogs took over the game in the fourth ending the game and gaining the victory with the score being (87-68). The Bulldogs advance to semifinals tomorrow against Co-lin.

