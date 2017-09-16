Home » Blog » The Whippets come short against the Tigers

The Whippets come short against the Tigers

Posted on by Staff Report

The Kosciusko Whippets come into this game looking to get their first win of the season. The Whippets travel to Winona Mississippi to match-up against the Tigers. The Whippets were the first to put points on the board with a passing touchdown making the score (7-0). The Tigers would answer back with a passing touchdown tying the score (7-0). The Tiger then took the lead in the second quarter with a passing touchdown making the score (7-14). The Whippets answered back with a passing touchdown tying the score for the second time of the game (14-14). The Tigers scored the last touchdown of the half making the score (14-21). The third quarter was scoreless. The Tigers intercepted the ball in the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Whippets tied the score (21-21) in the last minute of the game making it go to overtime.  The tigers then scored the first touchdown of overtime and the whippets answer back with a touchdown making the score (28-27). The whippets attempted to win the game by going for a two point conversion for the extra but came short giving the tigers the victory (28-27). The Autumn Ridge player of the game is Antonio Harmon, Congratulations Antonio.

