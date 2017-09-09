Home » Blog » The Whippets continue to struggle

The Whippets continue to struggle

Posted on by Staff Report

The Whippets travel to Grenada to get their first win of the season.  The Chargers were the first team to put points on the board with a passing touchdown making the score (0-7). The Whippets would then score tying the game on an option play making the score (7-7). The whippets then benefited off of a bad punt by the Chargers by scoring  a touchdown right after. The Chargers would then score off a rushing touchdown tying the score again (14-14). The last touchdown was scored by the Chargers in the third which gave them the victory with the score being (14-21). The Autumn Ridge player of the game is Kenwon Riley, Congratulations Kenwon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*