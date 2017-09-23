The Whippets fall short again in this week’s matchup

The Kosciusko Whippets come into this week’s game looking to put their first win on the record this season against The Florence Eagles in Kosciusko. The Eagles get the first turnover in the game with a fumble recovery then drove the ball down the field for a rushing touchdown making the score (0-7). The Whippets answered back with a touchdown tying the score (7-7). The Eagles end the first quarter with a 52 yard touchdown pass to make the score (7-14). The Whippets scored the only touchdown in the second quarter making the score (13-14). The Eagles harsh defense kept the Whippets scoreless in the third quarter. The Eagles scored two rushing touchdowns in the third quarter making the score (13-29). The Whippets attempted to make a comeback in the fourth with a rushing touchdown making the score (19-29). The Eagles then took the victory with the last touchdown of the game making the score (19-36). The Whippets are now (0-6) for the season. The Autumn Ridge dental player of the game is Bo Bo Miller, good job Bo.