Whippets beat Gators to open Region 4-4A play

The Whippets come in this match looking to gain their first win of the season against the Leake Central Gators. The Gators defense were the first to get on the scoreboard with a fumble recovery in the end zone. The Whippets answered back with a rushing touchdown the next possession making the score (7-6).The Gators made a field goal in the beginning of the second quarter to make the score (6-9). The Whippets marched down the field in the second to get a redzone rushing touchdown making the score (13-9). The Gators scored the last touchdown of the half making the score (13-15). The Whippets came out strong in the Third quarter marching and pushing their way to an earn a rushing touchdown making the score (19-15). The Gators answered back with a rushing touchdown making the score (19-21). The Whippets were the first to score in the fourth quarter making the score (25-21). The Whippets take over the game by scoring a touchdown in the last three minutes of the game making the score (32-21). The Gators fought back hard after losing a key player in an injury with a touchdown in the last minute of the game making the score (32-27). The Gators couldn’t recover the onside kick so the Whippets obtain their first victory of the season. The Whippets break their losing streak and have a season record of (1-7). The player of the game is Devin Foster, congratulations Devin.