Whippets come short again

The Whippets face off against the Ridgeland Titians in Kosciusko Mississippi. The Whippets are trying to get back on track from losing their first two games of the season. The Ridgeland Titians were the first to score in the first quarter with a rushing touchdown. The Whippets would answer back with a quarterback option gaining a 82 yard touchdown making the score (7-7). The remainder of the quarter both teams earn touchdown making the score (14-14). The Titians were the only team to score in the second quarter making the score (14-21). The Titians score later in the third with a rushing touchdown making the score (14-27). The Whippets would then do a trick half back throwing play that resulted in a touchdown closing the score gap (21-27) in the fourth quarter. The Titians finish the game by scoring a rushing touchdown making the score (21-33) giving the Titians the victory. The autumn ridge player of the game is Jaqhawn Williams. Congratulations Jaqhawn.