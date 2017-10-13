Whippets fall short to the Tigers in a regional match-up

The Whippets look forward to improve their regional record to (3-0) at home going against the Noxubee Tigers. The Tigers were the first team to put points on the scoreboard with a rushing touchdown with a missed field goal making the score (0-6). The Whippets brought life into the stadium answering back with a rushing touchdown making the score (7-6). The Tigers scored again in the second quarter with a passing touchdown making the score (7-12). The determined Whippets drove the ball down the field to unleash a passing touchdown making the score (14-12). The Whippets stop the tigers next possession with a three and out but lose the ball on an attempted punt kick. The Tigers scored a touchdown after the fumble recovery making the score (14-19). The Tigers would score the last touchdown of the half making the score (14-26). The Whippets start the second half strong scoring a 48 yard rushing touchdown on their first possession making the score (20-22). The next touchdown was scored in the fourth by Noxubee with a 25 yard screen pass touchdown making the score (20-33). The Noxubee Tigers get a safety from a failed Whippets punt kick making the score (20-35). The Tiger scored their next possession with a long rushing touchdown making the score (20-42). The Noxubee gets a fumble recovery from a kick return and turned it into another rushing touchdown making the score (20-49). The Whippets kept fighting till the end leading up to a Whippet touchdown making the score (27-49). The game ended with the Tigers getting the victory with the score being (27-49). The player of the game is Nicholas Mallet, congratulations Nicholas.