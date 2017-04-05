Whippets puts another win in the books.

The Whippets face off against the Louisville Bobcats in Decatur. The Whippets scored three runs in the top of the first, the Bobcats answered with three runs at the bottom making the score (5-3). The Bobcats tied up the game with two runs in the bottom of the second making the score (5-5). The Whippets gain back the lead by scoring 1 run in the top of the third making the score(6-5). The fourth and fifth innings were scoreless. The whippets score their last run in the top of the sixth giving them the victory over the Bobcats (7-5). The Whippets record improves to (17-4).

The Autumn Ridge Player of the game is junior 1B Clark Dean. 3-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2R, SB. Congratulation Clark!