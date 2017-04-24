Win a Natchez Trace Festival T-Shirt during Good Morning Kosciusko (audio)

The Citizens Bank of Kosciusko wants to give you a chance to win a 2017 Natchez Trace Festival t-shirt.

Just listen to “Good Morning Kosciusko” on Breezy 101 and wait for the special Natchez Trace Festival trivia question.

The first caller to answer correctly will take home a Natchez Trace Festival shirt courtesy of The Citizens Bank of Kosciusko.

We’ll give away a t-shirt everyday from Monday to Friday, so tune in daily for your chance to win.

Monday: What day is the Natchez Trace Festival? April 29 or The last Saturday in April (Winner: Glen Deason)