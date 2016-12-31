Kosciusko Weather brought to you by Central Electric Power Assn

Kosciusko, MS
57
Overcast
Feels like 57°.
Humidity: 98% Dew Point: 57°
Clouds: 98% Pressure: 29.89 in
Wind: S 3 mph Visability: 4 mi Conditions as of 2:14am.
Today
70 57
Light rain starting in the afternoon.
51%   98%
7:02   5:03
Mon
71 62
Rain in the morning and afternoon.
71%   87%
7:02   5:04
Tue
68 55
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
45%   71%
7:03   5:05
  • Dense Fog Advisory
    Updated: Sat Dec-31-16 10:00pm CST
    Effective: Sat Dec-31-16 10:00pm CST
    Expires: Sun Jan-01-17 10:00am CST
    Severity: Minor
    Urgency: Expected
    Certainty: Likely
    Status: Actual
    Type: Alert
    Category: Met
    Areas affected: Attala; Bolivar; Carroll; Choctaw; Grenada; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Leflore; Montgomery; Sharkey; Sunflower; Warren; Washington; Webster; Yazoo
    Instructions: A dense fog advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
    Message Summary: ...dense fog expected late tonight into sunday morning for portions of the arklamiss...
    ...dense fog advisory in effect until 10 am cst sunday...
    The national weather service in jackson has issued a dense fog advisory...which is in effect until 10 am cst sunday.
    * visibility...a quarter mile or less at times
    * impacts...very low visibilities could be hazardous to travel

News Trending Now

emergency 911

Emergency Dispatches: December 31, 2016

At 8:00 am Attala Deputies, The  Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS, Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on Highway 35 North approximately 14 miles from Kosciusko near Carmack. Chief Roy Williams arrived on scene and said the one car was off the roadway and into the tree line. He advised for MedStat to continue on stating it didn’t appear to be and serious injuries but wanted medics to check the driver. At 5:51 pm …Read More

fireworks+safety15

Firework safety tips (Audio)

It’s time to ring in the new year and local fire officials want to remind you to be responsible when celebrating with fireworks. Fireworks are fun, but can also be dangerous. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks were involved in an estimated 10,500 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments in 2014. Kosciusko Fire Chief Duane Burdine says that are a few simple measures to take to keep fireworks from causing a larger fire situation. In addition to those warnings, the National Council …Read More

charity-ball

Kosciusko JA announces date for annual Charity Ball

The date for the 2017 Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball has been set. The 24th annual event will be held at the Attala County Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 28. This year’s theme is Winter Wonderland. The court will begin at 6:00 pm, followed by dinner at 7:00 pm and a dance at 9:00 pm. A silent auction will also be held from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm. See any member of the Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary for tickets.

emergency 911

Emergency Dispatches: December 30, 2016

At 9:06 am Kosciusko Police were called to a report of a fender bender on the Courthouse Square between an 18 wheeler and a white van. No injuries were reported.

trial

Attala among six counties suggested to host manslaughter trial

The defense for a former Columbus police officer accused of manslaughter has suggested Attala County as a possible location for the trial. The Commerical Dispatch reports Attala and six other counties have been suggested as venues for the trial of Canyon Boykin. Boykin is accused of shooting 26-year-old Ricky Ball in Columbus the night of Oct. 16, 2015. The publication reports the defense also suggested Walthall and Montgomery Counties as locations. The other three counties, suggested by prosecutors with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, are …Read More

img_1108

Update: GoFundMe account set up for child killed hunting accident

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the 12-year-old boy that died in an Attala County hunting accident. The account is set up in the name of Garret Morgan. Morgan died in a tree stand accident near McCool Monday, Dec. 26. A native of Vancleave, MS, Morgan was in Attala County visiting family for the holidays. “Garret’s love and laughter will always ring in our hearts,” reads a statement on the account page. “He loved playing football, fishing, hunting, card games, and loved the outdoors …Read More

highwaypatrol1

MHP plans extra enforcement for New Year’s weekend

The Mississippi Highway Patrol starts its New Year’s Enforcement Period Saturday. It will continue through Sunday at midnight. Mississippi Highway Patrol Capt. Johnny Poulos says troopers will be conducting multiple safety checkpoints to help identify and remove impaired drivers. During the same period of time in 2015, the MHP investigated 79 vehicle crashes but recorded no fatalities on state, federal and interstate highways. The MHP advises people who plan to celebrate with alcohol to have a designated driver.

img_1118

Counterfeit bills used at local business, KPD searching for suspects

The Kosciusko Police Department is searching for two counterfeiters. Investigator Greg Collins said two suspects, one man and one woman, used five counterfeit $100 bills at the Kosciusko Walmart in Kosciusko on Thursday, Dec. 22. The two left left the store in a white sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

house_fire

House Fire on 2225 a Total Loss (Audio)

At 5:43 pm Attala Deputies, Friendship and Ethel Volunteers along with Attala Fire Central responded to a report of a house fire on Attala Road 2225. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that the structure was on the ground and completely destroyed. Units extinguished the flames and cleared at 6:35 pm. Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend tells Breezy News that the home owner was working out of town and returned to find his  home on fire. Townsend said the cause of the …Read More