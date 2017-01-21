Kosciusko Weather brought to you by Central Electric Power Assn

Kosciusko, MS
61
Mostly Cloudy
Feels like 61°.
Humidity: 85% Dew Point: 56°
Clouds: 67% Pressure: 29.5 in
Wind: E 5 mph Visability: 7 mi Conditions as of 8:15pm.
Sun
64 53
Rain throughout the day.
79%   67%
7:00   5:21
Mon
55 42
Partly cloudy until evening.
28%   48%
6:59   5:22
Tue
69 36
Partly cloudy in the morning.
0%   12%
6:59   5:23

    News Trending Now

    Bolo

    BOLO Issued by Attala Sheriff’s Office (Audio)

    Local |

    At 6:23 pm Attala Dispatch notified Kosciusko Police of a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) issued by the Attala Sheriffs Department. The BOLO was for a red 2000 Chevrolet S10 with Mag rims and aluminum toolbox. The vehicle was last seen on Saturday between 11:00 am and noon in Sallis Ms. The Tag on the vehicle reported is “AT5 069”. If seen or if you have any information you are urged to contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 289-5556 or the Kosciusko …Read More

    emergency 911

    Emergency Dispatches: January 21, 2017

    Local |

    At 11:17 am Kosciusko Police were called to Sunflower parking lot for a report of a hit and run. The caller said she was in a blue green Toyota Century. The one that left the scene as reported as a dark blue Mitsubishi. The caller said the vehicle left traveling east on Highway 12. No tag number was given. At 1:15 pm Kosciusko Police were called to Wal-Mart. The caller said they had someone attempt to run over a buggy pusher. They said the driver …Read More

    charity-ball

    Kosciusko JA Charity Ball set for Jan. 28

    Local |

    The date for the 2017 Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball has been set. The 24th annual event will be held at the Attala County Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 28. This year’s theme is Winter Wonderland. The court will begin at 6:00 pm, followed by dinner at 7:00 pm and a dance at 9:00 pm. A silent auction will also be held from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm. See any member of the Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary for tickets.

    AFR

    Attala County Fire Department is hiring

    Local |

    The Attala County Fire Department is taking applications for the position of entry-level firefighter. Entry-level firefighters provide fire and rescue services to Attala County. This includes fire suppression, rescue, and fire prevention. Applicants should be in sound physical condition and capable of working in high heat to freezing temperatures, heights, small/confined spaces, and other hazardous environments. Employees at the Attala County Fire Department work a rotating 24-hours on/48-hours off schedule, and must be able to work effectively within a team dynamic. Minimal Requirements: Between the …Read More

    1-20 Weather

    Severe weather possible for most of the state this weekend

    Local |

    The National Weather Service in Jackson is warning residents of central and southern Mississippi to be prepared for heavy rain and strong storms beginning Friday night and lasting into Saturday evening. Counties in southern Mississippi are expected to see the most severe weather, but Attala and other counties are still at risk for storms. Heavy rain, large hail, wind gusts up to 60 mph, and tornadoes are all possible with this weather system. The timing for the first round of storms is between 11:00 pm …Read More

    emergency 911

    Emergency Dispatches: January 20, 2017

    Local |

    At 11:54 am Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on South Wells and Goodman street. Firefighters arrived on scene and reported one lane of traffic was blocked. No injuries were reported. At 2:27 pm Kosciusko Police along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on Highway 35 Bypass in front of Auto Zone. …Read More

    prisonlockupbarbedwire

    Carthage Man gets 5 years in prison bribery scheme

    Local |

    A businessman who had contracts with the Mississippi prison system has been sentenced to five years in prison in a bribery scheme involving the state’s former corrections commissioner. Sam Waggoner, 62, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate. Waggoner was charged by Criminal Information with one count of bribery related to his payments of bribes and kickbacks to Epps from sometime in 2012 until at least August 26, 2014. According to the Criminal Information, Waggoner was a consultant for Global Tel-Link (GTL), …Read More

    Graphic Edge Bowll Video Still

    Holmes CC releases 2016 Graphic Edge Bowl video recap

    Local |

    Holmes Community College has released a recap video of the Bulldogs’ journey to the 2016 Graphic Edge Bowl Championship. The Bulldogs defeated the Iowa Western Reivers 28-81 on Sunday, Dec. 4 in the team’s first bowl game in over 20 years. Highlights from the video include footage of the team’s trip to Iowa, clips from the game, and interviews with coaches and players. The video was produced by Barin Von Foregger and is narrated by Holmes Community College and Boswell Media Sports play-by-play commentator Josh …Read More

    saddle

    Leake County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in Carthage auction barn theft

    Local |

    Over $20,000 in horse saddles and tack were stolen from the Farmer’s Livestock Marketing Auction on Highway 16 E in Carthage. Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner said “the robbery happened Friday night.  A horse sale was set for Saturday night, when the auction workers arrived Saturday to set up they noticed someone had broken into an interior room.” The robbery happened between 9:00 pm Friday night and 8:00 am Saturday morning. There was no sign of forced entry, a padlock to the room holding the …Read More

    011

    MVA Reported on 19 South

    Local |

    At 6:27 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Providence and Zama Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a report of a one Vehicle MVA on Highway 19 South approximately 3 1/2 miles south of the Highway 14 and 19 intersection. The caller said a white car was in a ditch on the north side of Highway 19. Deputies arrived on scene and advised responding units that there were no injuries. There has been no word on the cause …Read More