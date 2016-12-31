Instructions: A dense fog advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Message Summary: ...dense fog expected late tonight into sunday morning for portions of the arklamiss...

...dense fog advisory in effect until 10 am cst sunday...

The national weather service in jackson has issued a dense fog advisory...which is in effect until 10 am cst sunday.

* visibility...a quarter mile or less at times

* impacts...very low visibilities could be hazardous to travel