At 1:36 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA at the highway 12 and 35 south intersection at Wendy’s.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find traffic blocked. Officers requested MedStat after the the driver of one of the cars complained of back pain.

MedStat transported one patient to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. The is no word on the extent of their injuries.