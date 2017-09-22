18 Wheeler Fire at CTS (Video)

At 2:23 pm Kosciusko Police and City Fire responded to a report of an 18 wheeler on fire. The caller said it was located behind Central Tire Service on Veterans Memorial Drive. Firefighters arrived on scene to find the big rig fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly contained. There has been no word on the cause od the fire. No injuries were reported.

Captain Hayes tells Breezy News that the fire appeared to have started in the wiring under the hood or near the fire wall. The exact cause is not known at this time and is under investigation.