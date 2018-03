The Holmes Community College Bulldogs will face Western Nebraska in the opening round of the NJCAA National Tournament.

The Bulldogs come into the tournament as the 18-seed and champions of Region XIII. The Cougars are the 15-seed and champions of Region IX

The Bulldogs and Cougars will play Monday, March 19 at 2:00 pm.

The game can be streamed live at njcaatv.com.

Visit Holmesathletics.com for more on this game and follow @holmesathletics on Twitter for updates throughout the tournament.