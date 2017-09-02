One dead, one injured in shooting on S East Street

One person is dead and another injured in a shooting in Kosciusko.

Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew confirmed a shooting took place Friday at 10:50 pm at a house on S. East Street.

Billy Ray Johnson, 61, was taken to Baptist Medical Center Attala with gunshot wounds to the arm and abdomen. He was later pronounced dead by Attala County Coromer Sam Bell.

A 47-year-old female was airlifted to University hospital in Jackson for treatment of gunshot wounds the the face and arm.

Investigators are currently following up on leads, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131 or Central MS Crimestoppers at (601) 355-TIPS(8477).