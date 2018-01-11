2012 ICM Musician of the Year Greg McDougal to perform Saturday at New Hope Baptist

SONY DSC

Greg McDougal and his family have been in full time music ministry since 2007. What began as a special cause and need in their lives, God has turned into a great desire for them to go and tell of His mercy and grace in the midst of it all.

In 2007, Greg recorded a project called ‘Try a Little Kindness’ that featured many special guests in duets including: Mary James, The Bellamy Brothers, and The Oak Ridge Boys. In 2009, Greg responded to God’s call to full time music ministry. In 2010, Greg was named The Inspirational Country Music Awards ‘Music Evangelist of the Year’ and in 2012 and was named ICM ‘Musician of the Year’

As Greg speaks, sings, and plays his Martin guitar, you will hear of forgiveness, faith, family, and how God indeed redeems all things through Jesus Christ. The McDougal kids also sing. They travel and perform as a family when their illness allows it. The McDougal Kids won ICM Youth in Music Award in 2013 and 2014.

Greg McDougal will lead the worship services at New Hope Baptist Church this Saturday during their Second Saturday Sunset Service. Fellowship will begin at 6 pm and the service will begin at 6:45. Everyone is welcome to attend.