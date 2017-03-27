Update: 3-year-old and grandfather killed in Natchez Trace wreck

A three-year-old girl and her grandfather have been identified as the victims in a fatal wreck on the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Attala County Coroner Sam Bell identified the victims as Leah Nichols, 3, and her grandfather Johnny Nichols, 72 ,of Baldwyn, MS.

The two were pronounced dead around 2:00 pm Saturday, March 25 after the vehicle they were traveling in flipped and landed in a creek near mile marker 152 of the Natchez Trace Parkway.

According to Bell, the cause of death appears to be drowning.

Two other passengers in the vehicle were injured during the accident.

Breezy News has not received word on their condition.

3-25: Breezy News has learned of a fatal MVA on the Natchez Trace. According to radio transmissions the call came in around 12:30 pm sending emergency personnel to mile marker 152 on the Natchez Trace.

The caller said there was a car submerged in water with three people were inside. Air units were requested to the location. Air Care One and Four responded to the accident scene.

Attala Sheriff Tim Nail said two people were killed in the accident. Nail said that the two were not residents of Attala or Leake county. The cause of that accident is not known at this time and The Natchez Trace Park Rangers will be in charge of the investigation. The names of the victims have not been released at this time pending contact of next of kin.