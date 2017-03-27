A three-year-old girl and her grandfather have been identified as the victims in a fatal wreck on the Natchez Trace Parkway.
Attala County Coroner Sam Bell identified the victims as Leah Nichols, 3, and her grandfather Johnny Nichols, 72 ,of Baldwyn, MS.
The two were pronounced dead around 2:00 pm Saturday, March 25 after the vehicle they were traveling in flipped and landed in a creek near mile marker 152 of the Natchez Trace Parkway.
According to Bell, the cause of death appears to be drowning.
Two other passengers in the vehicle were injured during the accident.
Breezy News has not received word on their condition.
3-25: Breezy News has learned of a fatal MVA on the Natchez Trace. According to radio transmissions the call came in around 12:30 pm sending emergency personnel to mile marker 152 on the Natchez Trace.
The caller said there was a car submerged in water with three people were inside. Air units were requested to the location. Air Care One and Four responded to the accident scene.
17 thoughts on “Update: 3-year-old and grandfather killed in Natchez Trace wreck”
Cathy says:
LIFECARE was there also
Sue Nowell says:
Where is mile marker 152?
Jan Adams says:
To all who responded to this wreck, thank you all. The driver Johnny Nichols was a lifelong dear friend and a very good man. Any information would be greatly appreciated.
God bless you first responders. We hope they did not suffer.
Kevin Nichols says:
I would like to thank everyone envolved with working the accident, to the Park Rangers Jacob Poley and Brandon Higgins nod others that took care of us when we arrived on scene you will never know how much you made the whole process easier by your kind word and gestures. To the Good Samaritans that jumped into help I would like to say the world needs more people like you. My Dad and niece will truly be missed but I know that God has a purpose for everything and I know that my dad and niece are now resting in the arms of Jesus.
Kathy says:
So sorry for your loss. Praying for you and the family.
Concerned says:
Sorry for your loss
Reta vaughn says:
I’m so sorry for your loss Kevin.. It is great to know that their are good samartians out there. And to the responders who were at the science and for helping you guys two. God has them now and they are in the very best hands of OUR LIRD AND SAVIOR… Praying for you and your family at this sad time . God bless , we love you guys.
Sherry says:
God bless you and your family and may he give you strength during the hard days to come.
Johnny Boswell says:
The accident happen 8 miles south of Kosciusko
Floyd Smith says:
My Uncle Johnnie was a great man and a war hero!!
Jan Perez says:
So sorry for your loss, My prayers are with you all. God Bless
Rena hudson says:
Fly high uncle Johnny and my cousin tell all our loved ones we love them and we will miss all of u guys but we will meet again some day.
Sue Nowell says:
Prayers for this family. May God give you strength,courage and comfort in the days to come. The Natchez Trace is a dangerous road to travel especially in the rain.
Debbie Edge says:
Kevin, Buddy and I are sending prayers of peace and comfort to you and your family! May God wrap His arms around each one of you during this difficult time in your lives!
Kathy says:
Prayers
Marsha Williams says:
I’m so sorry for your loss. Praying for the family.
Lynda says:
Prayers for this family. God be with you in the days ahead.