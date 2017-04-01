50-mile long yard sale TODAY – Picking 35

If you are a bargain hunter, head over to Highway 35 today between Carmack and Walnut Grove.

You’ll find the Picking 35 in the Heart of Mississippi going on.

Yard Sales will be located along the highway for over 50 miles.

Maps are available for the upcoming Picking 35 Yard Sale. The maps highlight all stops on the 50-mile long route.

“Picking 35 in the Heart of Mississippi” is a series of yard sales that will stretch from Walnut Grove in Leake County to the Carmack community in northern Attala County on Saturday, April 1. The event is being presented by the Kosciusko Attala Partnership, Main Street Chamber of Leake County, and the City of Walnut Grove.

Maps can be found here.