If you are a bargain hunter, head over to Highway 35 today between Carmack and Walnut Grove.
You’ll find the Picking 35 in the Heart of Mississippi going on.
Yard Sales will be located along the highway for over 50 miles.
Maps are available for the upcoming Picking 35 Yard Sale. The maps highlight all stops on the 50-mile long route.
“Picking 35 in the Heart of Mississippi” is a series of yard sales that will stretch from Walnut Grove in Leake County to the Carmack community in northern Attala County on Saturday, April 1. The event is being presented by the Kosciusko Attala Partnership, Main Street Chamber of Leake County, and the City of Walnut Grove.
Maps can be found here.
One thought on “50-mile long yard sale TODAY – Picking 35”
Sue Nowell says:
Great weather for a fun adventure of finding the elusive treasure! For those who didn’t go you missed a treat. Personally I am so happy to see this happen. It is a great way to to bring people to our area. Many vendors along the way said customers even were there before they could display merchandise and some even shopped with flashlights! Patti Edwards at KDC and I have been encouraging this for years. We have shopped the Hwy 127
sale for sometime which happens the first weekend in August
every year. I think the turnout was very good for a first time event and encourage the FDC to continue the develop this. All of the vendors seemed pleased as well and have learned what the shoppers will be looking for next year. So let’s move forward with this event same time next year.