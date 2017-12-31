50 mile yard sale PICKING 35 – Interested in participating?

If your are interested in cleaning out your garage, closet, storage shed, greenhouse, or selling anything at the PICKING 35 in April – the 50 mile yard sale from Carmack to Walnut Grove. Complete the form and bring to the Kosciusko Partnership in Kosciusko, Main Street Chamber in Carthage, or Town Hall in Walnut Grove.

If you do not live on or near Highway 35 – Carthage, Kosciusko, and Walnut Grove will have public places for you to setup and sell.

You may live in a town 25 miles away and want to participate in this fun event, make a little money, and sell your “stuff” you can participate too. Bring your stuff on over.

The organizers of the PICKING 35 are already getting interest from people coming from 250 miles away to go Picking and have fun.

Return the form with the entry fee. It must be returned the Kosciusko Partnership in Kosciusko, Main Street Chamber in Carthage, or Town Hall in Walnut Grove by March 1st to be included on the map and advertising. If after March, advertising will be limited and may or may be included.

Be sure and like the new Facebook page Picking 35