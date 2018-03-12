Dust off your spurs and saddle up. The 9th Annual Justa Cowboy Black Rodeo is set for Saturday, March 17 starting at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. at the Neshoba County Coliseum. The Rodeo will showcase calf roping, bull riding, saddle bronco riding, steer wrestling and much, much more.

For more information on the Justa Cowboy Black Rodeo, visit www.justacowboyassociation.com. Justa Cowboy Association is an organization that promotes the sport of rodeo with the highest professional conduct and sportsmanship. The organization is committed to the preservation of the cowboy way of life and contributions of African American cowboys. General admission tickets on sale day of rodeo at coliseum box office.