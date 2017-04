Absentee voting is now taking place for the May 2 Kosciusko Municipal election primaries.

Voting will take play at City Hall during normal working hours or from 8:00 – noon on Saturdays.

All absentee ballots must be cast by 12:00 noon Saturday, April 29.

Voting for primary elections will be from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm on May 2 at the Attala County Coliseum.

For more information, call Kosciusko City Hall at 662-289-1226.