Abused horses rescued in Leake County

Animal cruelty charges have been filed against a horse owner in Leake County.

Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner said that his department got the abuse call Wednesday afternoon from Jill Walton, a resident of Walnut Grove who is an active animal rights leader in the community.

Upton told authorities that a woman on Red Dog Road in Leake County had reported a case of severe animal cruelty and abuse.

“She [Upton] called in to report that there were several starving horses and carcasses of several horses.” Waggoner stated. “When we arrived, we found two horses. One was down, along with bones from where several horses had died, four carcasses we believe. We managed to contact the land owner, who claimed one of the horses belonged to him.”

The land owner lives in another state. Waggoner ssiad that he had been charged with one count of animal cruelty.

The sheriff’s department is in process of trying to determine who owned the other horses.

