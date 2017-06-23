Accident on Highway 35 South

At 5:09 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA. The called advised it was on Highway 35 south in front of the car wash in Williamsville. Units arrived on scene to find a Hyundai Elantra had left the roadway and stopped at the bottom of a deep ditch. MedStat checked the patients but medical transport was refused. There has been no word as to the cause of the accident. The Mississippi Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.