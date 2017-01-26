ACSO Recovers Stolen Vehicle

The red Chevrolet S-10 that was stolen from the Sallis area on Saturday the January 21, 2017 has been recovered according to Sheriff Tim Nail. Nail said his department received a tip that the vehicle may be in the Greenwood area. Attala Deputies contacted the Grenville Police Department and notified them of the information. The pickup was discovered abandoned on the said of a roadway on Tuesday. The truck was then brought back to Attala County. The Sheriff said that it was then processed for fingerprints and DNA. Nail said they a suspect but no arrest has been made.