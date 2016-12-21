Additional calls from jail to 911 no problem for dispatch center

The transition of calls from the Attala County Jail to the 911 dispatch center is going well according to the center’s director.

Liz Peteet, E-911 Dispatch Director, said the addition of lines to the center has not caused as many problems as city and county officials feared.

Peteet presented the findings to the Attala County Board of Supervisors on Monday.

The E-911 center first began receiving calls from the Attala County Sheriff’s Office (289-5556) and jail on Nov. 1. The calls are routed to 911 on weekends and after 5:00 pm on weekdays.

A major concern about the transition of lines was that the addition of calls would tie up lines used for emergencies. However, Peteet said callers have done well with calling the appropriate line.

“It’s been going well,” said Peteet. “I was very surprised that it wasn’t the high volume that I had anticipated.”

Peteet says the call center receives about 18 calls per night after the calls from the sheriff’s office are forwarded to their lines. Most of those calls are people wanting to speak with a deputy to file a report.

For the Christmas holidays, calls from the sheriff’s office will be forwarded to the E-911 Dispatch Center from Thursday, Dec. 23 at 5:00 pm until Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 8:00 am.