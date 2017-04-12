Alex Deaton to stand trial first in Kansas

Alex Deaton, who faces charges in a multi-state crime spree, will face trial in Kansas before being returned to Mississippi.

Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest says Mississippi cases against him will be presented to a grand jury soon. But Guest tells WLBT-TV that it will be a while before he stands trial in the Magnolia state.

Guest says Kansas authorities have notified his office that they intend to bring Deaton to trial for crimes there before returning him to Mississippi. He says that trial will happen no earlier than six months from now.

Deaton is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, theft, armed robbery and personal felony in Kansas.

In Mississippi, he faces murder charges for the deaths of his girlfriend and another woman in Neshoba County, and aggravated assault for the shooting of a jogger. He also faces carjacking charges in New Mexico.