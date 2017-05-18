AMBER ALERT canceled: Missing boy found dead

A young boy who was inside a car when it was stolen in Mississippi is believed to be dead, police said Thursday.

A body found inside the stolen car Thursday is believed to be that of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier, Jackson police Commander Tyree Jones told WLBT-TV (http://bit.ly/2qvFVpV ). Frazier did not say how the boy was killed.

Authorities across Mississippi spent much of Thursday morning searching for the boy after the car was stolen from a grocery store parking lot in Jackson.

Kingston was inside a silver 2000 Toyota Camry when the car was stolen outside a Kroger on Interstate 55 in Jackson about 2 a.m. Thursday. The child’s mother had left the car running with Kingston inside, Hinds County sheriff’s officials said.

Two men in a Honda pulled up, and the passenger jumped in the Camry with the child inside, The Clarion Ledger reported (http://on.thec-l.com/2ri5RGz ). Both vehicles sped away.

Police had issued a child-abduction alert and sought help from the public to find the car and the child. (AP)

