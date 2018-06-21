Update: Amber Alert cancelled; missing girl found safe

Update: The Amber Alert for missing fiver-year-old Baylee Elizabeth Emison has been cancelled. She was found safe by authorities and the suspect, Martha Ann Poss, is in custody.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for five year old Baylee Elizabeth Emision of Clay County.

She is described as a white female three to three and a half feet tall, weighing 45 to 50 pounds, with brown eyes and brown shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a green sun dress with birds on it and was bare footed.

Police believe she is accompanied by Martha Ann Poss. Poss is described as a white female, five feet, six inches tall weighing 165 pounds, with

blonde hair.

The two were last seen traveling in a 2012 silver four door Nissan pickup truck bearing Mississippi license plate CYA 605. They were last seen Wednesday night at approximately 9:15 p.m. traveling east on highway 50.