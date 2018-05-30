American Legion raises money for improvements at local venue

Thanks to generous donations from the community, American Legion Post 44 has raised enough money for improvements at its venue.

At the Aisle of Honor ceremony on Monday, organizers announced the American Legion has reached its fundraising goal for a new bingo parlor and for improvements to its sound system at its facility located at 2419 Attala Road 3235.

Money for the improvements was raised by private donations and a raffle for a Fat Daddy Swing built by Danny Steen.

It was announced Monday that Dustin Johnson was the winner of the swing.

The American Legion will hold a BBQ and rib plate fundraiser in June.

The American Legion Post 44 would like to thank the following local businesses for their donations and support: