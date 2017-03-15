American Red Cross to install smoke detectors in McCool homes (audio)

Due to the numerous house fires in Attala County this winter, the American Red Cross will be installing smoke detectors in several homes throughout Attala County.

Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said volunteers with the ARC will install approximately 150 smoke detectors to homes in McCool on Saturday, March 25.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, three out of every five house fire deaths result from fires in homes with no smoke alarms.

Since the beginning of December, there have been six deaths in Attala County due to house fires.

Townsend said more smoke detectors will be installed in homes throughout the county in the coming weeks.

For more information, call 662-289-5322.

Audio: Danny Townsend, Attala County Emergency Management Director