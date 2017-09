Kosciusko School District celebrated Homecoming 2017 Friday night. The homecoming court was presented prior to the game against Florence. During the ceremony, Jamya Erving was announced and crowned as the 2017 homecoming queen.

An aggressive social media campaign led by members of the senior class sought to elect Erving, who suffers from a form of autism, as a maid.

The student body then came together to vote her as its Homecoming Queen 2017.

Congratulations to Jamya!