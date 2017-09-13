Animal cruelty, DUI and other recent arrests

On September 9, 2017, Robert Ickom, a 47-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI and no driver’s license.

On September 7, 2017, Richard Cain, a 37-year-old white male, was arrested for animal cruelty.

Other recent arrests:

On September 7, 2017, Ryan Rush, a 39-year-old white male, was arrested for simple assault and malicious mischief.

On September 7, 2017, Jerone Garland, a 56-year-old black male, was arrested for littering.

On September 7, 2017, Derrick Young, a 38-year-old black male, was arrested on a circuit court order.

On September 6, 2017, James K. Self, a 25-year-old white male, was arrested for domestic violence – simple assault.

On September 6, 2017, Michael Rone, a 33-year-old white male, was arrested for grand larceny and pettit larceny.

On September 6, 2017, Jamie Lepard, a 37-year-old white male, was arrested for DUI and speeding.

On September 6, Loreta Ford, a 55-year-old white female, was arrested for child neglect.

On September 6, Billy Horne, a 52-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, suspended driver’s license, expired tag, and no insurance.

On September 5, 2017, Stephen May, a 30-year-old white male, was arrested for grand larceny.

On September 3, 2017, Daniel Minshew, a 27-year-old white male, was arrested for domestic violence simple assault.

On September 1, 2017, Lonnie Campbell, a 44-year-old white male, was arrested on an MDOC warrant.

On August 24, 2017, Michael Rone, a 33-year-old white male, was arrested for 2 counts of petit larceny.

On August 23, 2017, Billy Leach, a 27-year-old white male, was arrested for disturbance of family.

On August 23, 2017, John Evertett, a 30-year-old white male, was arrested for suspended driver’s license and no insurance.

On August 23, 2017, Taylor Evans, a 20-year-old white male, was arrested for suspended driver’s license, no insurance and no seat belt.