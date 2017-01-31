Annual Father Daughter dance set for Feb. 11

Girl Scout Troop #3221 will be hosting the 4th Annual Father Daughter Dance Feb. 11 at 7:00 pm.

The dance will be held at the American Legion building on Attala Road 3235.

This year’s them is “Winter Wonderland.”

This community event is for everyone: all ages and not just Girl Scouts!

Tickets are $10 for a father and daughter and can be purchased from any member of the troop, Scout moms, volunteers or at the door on the night of the dance.

For more information, call Stephanie Jackson at (662) 739-8601 or Trenna (662) 739-9418.

Website: www.facebook.com/MSTroop3221