Another Crash at Notorious Intersection (Video)

At 4:25 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to an intersection that is well known for motor vehicle crashes, 35 South and Highway 19. Units arrived on scene to find two vehicles with heavy damage. Emergency responders notified responding personnel that they had multiple injuries. MedStat dispatched a second unit to assist. Four patients were transported for medial treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time. The cause of the accident will be under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.