At 4:25 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to an intersection that is well known for motor vehicle crashes, 35 South and Highway 19. Units arrived on scene to find two vehicles with heavy damage. Emergency responders notified responding personnel that they had multiple injuries. MedStat dispatched a second unit to assist. Four patients were transported for medial treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time. The cause of the accident will be under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
One thought on “Another Crash at Notorious Intersection (Video)”
Bubba Pinkard says:
There is nothing “notorious” about this intersection. The “notorious” ones are the ones that come through here driving distracted and not paying attention. I come through this intersection regularly. I have seen people run stop signs, turn in front of vehicles with the right of way, texting, talking on the phone. Nothing “notorious” about the intersection. It has not changed once since it has been put in. Hwy 35 has and always had right of way. Bypass has flashing red lights and a yellow sign with black writing on it that says “NOT A 4 WAY STOP”. Nothing “notorious” about it. It may be dangerous and deadly if you are distracted!